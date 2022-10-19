Chiritoiu: Investors who want to build factory will have single point of contact with authorities

The Government approved on Wednesday an emergency ordinance for the creation of the single industrial license, a project initiated by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Competition Council, announced Bogdan Chiritoiu, the president of the competition authority, in the briefing at the end of the meeting.

"In the first part of this year, a project was completed through which Romania cooperated with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to improve the business milieu by introducing this unique license," Chiritoiu pointed out.

The financing of this project came from the European Union and was over one million euros.

"This project is also part of PNRR, it is one of the milestones that we must fulfill and it is to our advantage to fulfill it. How we help entrepreneurs: we create a single point of contact, a single interface, between those who want to build a factory - we are talking about the industrial license - and the public administration. In addition, within a year, an electronic platform will appear through which this exchange of information will be facilitated, including a simulation of the investment will be possible. When one wants to build a factory, they will know what information they need and what is the estimated duration of obtaining the various approvals, what documentation they have to present, which institutions will give their consent and how long it will take to obtain these approvals," Chiritoiu said.

In a project that lasted two years, the OECD looked at all the necessary opinions and the solution is to concentrate this interaction and simplify it.

The normative act, approved on Wednesday in the Government meeting, was initiated together with the Competition Council.

Through this legislative initiative, the Office for Industrial Licensing is established, with the role of rationalization, simplification and digitization of specific procedures in order to obtain the single industrial license.

The document was based on the Final Report of the "Comprehensive redesign of the licensing system in Romania" project regarding the simplification of business activity licensing, developed with the support of the OECD and completed in Romania in May 2022. AGERPRES