Cimpeanu: We agreed to keep schools open until 6 cases per 1,000 population rate

"Practically all the participants in this discussion agreed that schools should open first and close last. From that perspective, we agreed, subject to validation of the CNSU, that we will keep schools open until the threshold of 6 cases per 1,000 population. Above the threshold of 6 cases per 1,000 population, there are certainly a series of conditions, but those conditions will not disadvantage vaccinated people, whether we are talking about students over the age of 12 or we are talking about teachers. (...) Above the threshold of 6 cases per 1,000 population things will happen separately depending on age, on specifics of activity, and if there is a lockdown the whole activity stops. I personally dare to hope that we will not reach the threshold of 6 cases per 1,000 population, and so we will be able to keep all schools open," Cimpeanu said on Friday at the end of a working meeting on measures regarding the beginning of the school year