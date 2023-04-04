Ciolacu: Both PM and I said that we support MJ proposal for threshold for abuse in office

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Tuesday that he supports the version of the Ministry of Justice for the threshold for abuse of office, this being also supported by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"Both I and Mr. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that we support the proposal from the Ministry of Justice, which is a proposal from legal experts. If something has changed, I have no problem, we can also propose one euro. That's not what's important," said Ciolacu, at the Palace of the Parliament, when asked what amount he considers to be appropriate for the threshold for abuse of office.

He added that he discussed this topic with the National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman.

"I apologize that I did not speak with all my colleagues from the PNL, I spoke with the leader of the PNL instead. I spoke with the leader of the PNL and we both decided that we support the proposal of the Minister of Justice. I did not speak with Mr. Nicolae Ciuca about an amount. We talked about a proposal from the Ministry of Justice," said Ciolacu.

The legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies resumes, on Tuesday, the debates in substance of the draft law that amends the Criminal Code and criminalizes abuse and negligence in the service, after the deputies discussed, on Monday, for more than two hours, general aspects related to this draft in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Justice, of some institutions in the system and of NGOs.

The representative of the Ministry of Justice proposed the regulation of a 9,000 RON threshold above which it is considered a crime for abuse of office. The proposal will be supported by an amendment on Tuesday.AGERPRES