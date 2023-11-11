Ciolacu: Veterans Day and its significance make us remember how important peace is

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu sent a message on the occasion of Veterans Day in the Theaters of Operations, in which context he evoked the sacrifice of the Romanian military and emphasized the importance of peace.

At the same time, he hopes "the current conflicts on the world map will end soon and for good".

"This day and its significance make us remember how important peace is and to sincerely appreciate that there is peace in our country, an invaluable gift, earned for the present through the heroic spirit and sacrifice of the soldiers whom we honor now and to whom we remain forever indebted to the preservation of their memory. Because we are also citizens of the world, I hope that the current conflicts on the world map will end soon and for good, so that we can all dedicate ourselves to the people, values and things we love and in the name of which we are fighting for, when we say that we are fighting for the homeland", stated the Prime Minister, according to a statement sent by the Government.

He mentioned that Romania honors, on Saturday, the soldiers who, together with comrades from other states, were involved in the efforts to maintain peace, fight terrorism and support the population in the most affected conflict zones in the world during the last decades.

Ciolacu explained the significance of this day, recalling that on November 11, 1918, the First World War officially ended, and on November 11, 2003, the hero from Bihor Iosif Silviu Fogorasi, the first Romanian soldier who lost his life in the theater of operations in Afghanistan, fell to the line of duty , raised posthumously to the rank of second lieutenant and decorated with the Military Virtue.

"Our thoughts go, at these moments, primarily to those who sacrificed themselves in such missions, serving the interests of Romania as a member state of the UN, NATO and the EU involved in maintaining international peace, security and stability, but in the same time restoring hope to the defenseless civilians caught in the clashes. Your heroism and humanity will not be forgotten, our dear ones! I express my special respect for our soldiers wounded in the theaters of operations, to whom we bear all the gratitude they deserve and for which the state took measures to give them the support they need, even if it will not be able to reward their spirit of sacrifice and the sufferings they went through," stated Marcel Ciolacu.

At the same time, he sent a greeting to the veterans who returned safely from the foreign missions they participated in.

"I hope they pass on the experience they gained and pass on to their children and grandchildren the story of the trials they withstood, so that they can enjoy a safe Romania, with international prestige and full confidence as an ally. No lastly, I send all my best wishes and gratitude to the families of the Romanian soldiers to whom this day is dedicated", was the Prime Minister's message.