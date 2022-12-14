Ciolacu:I maintain my opinion that Romania must exercise veto right over Austrian state's interests

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday that he maintains his opinion that, currently, Romania must proceed in the same way as Austria did, namely to exercise its right of veto for all the interests of the Austrian state, told Agerpres.

"It's my right to have an opinion, as it is the President's right to have an opinion. According to the Constitution, Romania's President has powers in terms of foreign affairs. I maintain my opinion, after the unjustified vote of Austria, of the rulers of Austria, not of the Austrians, against Romania, totally unfair, humiliating for all of us, I maintain my opinion that, currently, Romania must proceed in the same way as Austria did, to exercise its right of veto for all the interests of the Austrian state," Ciolacu stated, when asked about President Klaus Iohannis' statement.

When asked if he expects the President to request the approval of Parliament for the discussions on Schengen topic at the European Council, Ciolacu responded: "You know very well that this procedure has not existed until now, as long as Klaus Iohannis is president."

In respect to the President's statement that nobody in the country is guilty of the failure regarding Schengen, the PSD Chairman said: "I am glad that the President shares the same opinion as me: victory has many parents, defeat and failure are always orphan."

President Klaus Iohannis stated that "the guilty are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania."

He stated that the Schengen matter must be solved with diplomacy.

"There will not be a boycott against Austria on behalf of the state or the public authorities," the head of state conveyed.