Citu: 100,000 vaccine doses donated to Republic of Moldova, Ukraine each

romania-actualitati.ro
vaccin

The donation of 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for the Republic of Moldova was approved at Government's meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced, adding that details have been prepared to donate 100,000 doses also to Ukraine.

"In today's Government meeting, we approved a draft government decision by which we donate another 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the Republic of Moldova and we also prepared the details to donate 100,000 doses of vaccine to Ukraine. Starting this week, I think there was only one more signature to be given, but as of this week we can sell doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in the Republic of Moldova, 200,000 doses per month, that was the discussion with the Republic of Moldova," he told a press conference held at Victoria Palace, agerpres.ro confirms.

stiripesurse.ro
