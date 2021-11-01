Citu: Gov't will subsidise steam production for district heating based on clearly established principles

The government will subsidise steam production for district heating, but based on clearly established allocation principles, interim Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday, agerpres reports.

"This is a special situation and, regardless of the political situation, we must come up with solutions this time. And I would like to have a very honest and transparent discussion about the clear needs. We have seen the discussions you have had with the Ministry of Finance, and I would like us to phase out these needs throughout the year and then in the first part of next year, until April, because we will make these allocations together with some allocations for the Ministry of Health and I want to have a real situation. (...) Regarding the amounts, I have seen the balance (...). I asked for the balance of each settlement that asked, in order to be more pragmatic, but as a time horizon you should know that we will move very fast," Citu said on Monday at a videoconference with officials of the Association of Romanian Towns and Cities to identify a solution for subsidising steam generation for district heating.

Citu said that part of the amounts could be allocated this week.He added that the amounts to be granted will be calculated according to a certain principle, probably depending on the amount allocated per household and the number of families.He also mentioned the need for a medium- and long-term plan.