Citu: My estimates show economic growth towards 6% for 2021

Florin Citu

The president of the Senate, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, considers that the current figures - 5.6% for the economic growth - are "partial", specifying that he expects this growth for 2021 to be towards 6%.

"Economic growth has been higher than the budgeted one. A real economic growth of 4.6% has been budgeted. Now we have a growth of 5.6% for 2021. These are partial data. I think it will go towards 6%. My estimates show a growth towards 6% for 2021 and even it is 5.6%, it is however one percentage point above what we had in the budget. Budget revenues are higher than what we had in 2021. The slowdown at the end of 2021 - the new government at that time - and we could no longer take remedial actions," Citu said on Tuesday in the Senate.

According to Citu, "regulation, capping do not solve the price problem", the proposed solution being a cross-party agreement for energy investments until 2026.

The economy grew by 5.6% last year, and in the last quarter of 2021 GDP rose by 2.2% compared to the same period in 2020, but fell by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter, according to signal data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres informs.

