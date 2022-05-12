Ciuca: Establishing ANDIS, mandatory, in order to build hospitals

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that at the level of the Ministry of Health it is mandatory to establish the Health Infrastructure Development Agency (ANDIS), in order to start building new hospitals in Romania.

He was asked in a press conference in Alba Iulia about why Romania does not have a hospital for major burn victims yet, even though several years passed since the tragedy at Colectiv Club.

"The fact that today we do not have a hospital for major burn victims, can basically be considered a lack of achievements our country has, not only for the burn unit, but in other projects that we thought had to be carried out in order to develop the medical system. (...) At one point, as many as 8 hospitals were promised, from 8 we came down to 3, they were initiated many years ago. I discussed this during a previous Government meeting last week, along with Minister Rafila. At the level of the Ministry of Health it is mandatory to establish the Health Infrastructure Development Agency (ANDIS), and I believe that, just as we took it upon ourselves, once we establish this agency, to start building hospitals. We have no burn unit at this moment, that is true. (...) Especially when we have such a high number of burn victims, they are being treated in another country. I cannot promise that we will have a burn unit in a year or two," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there are two fundamental elements required to continuing a country's development, assumed by everyone, namely the development of the education and health systems.

The head of the Executive carried out a work visit in the county of Alba, on Thursday.AGERPRES