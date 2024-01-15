Ciuca: We are celebrating Romanian culture and its vital role in building today's society

January 15 is the Romanian Culture Day, with a vital role in building today's society, modernity and the future, it is the day we pay homage to the great national poet Mihai Eminescu, says the President of the Senate and Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca.

"Today we are celebrating Romanian culture and its vital role in building today's society, modernity and the future. It is also the day when we pay homage to the great national poet Mihai Eminescu, who, through his perfect genius, left his mark on the world of literature, remaining a source of inspiration and authentic Romanian feeling until today," Ciuca said on Monday in a post on his Facebook page.

He also highlighted the role of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in supporting and promoting culture, "a fundamental pillar" of Romania's identity and evolution as a nation.

"Culture has always been a fundamental pillar of our identity and evolution as a nation. And we, the National Liberal Party, have undertaken to support and promote it, to strengthen our intangible heritage and to ensure equal access to culture for all Romanians," said Ciuca.

Ciuca also paid tribute to Romanian writers and creators and urged young people to express their creativity.

"I pay tribute to all Romanian artists, writers and creators in our history and congratulate all those who contribute to the enrichment of the Romanian cultural treasure. I also urge young people to have the courage to express their creativity and to be part of the next great chapter of Romania's cultural history," the Senate president also said.