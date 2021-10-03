Claudiu Tarziu (AUR): Citu government must go home

Co-chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Claudiu Tarziu declared on Saturday, at the protest that took place in the University Square against the restrictions established by the authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the Citu Government must go home.

"The Citu government must go home. It must stop the policy of discriminating against some Romanians, it must stop the policy of pitting some categories of Romanians against others, it must stop the attacks on our national church (...). Klaus Iohannis has half-heartedly acknowledged that this state has failed, but it has not only failed to defend its citizens from disease, it has failed on all fronts, it has failed internationally, it has failed economically, it has failed medically, it failed to govern normally. They wanted to propose a new normalcy, to lock us in houses, to put muzzles on us (...), to vaccinate us," said Claudiu Tarziu.

He voiced his conviction that the Government will leave after the no confidence motion.

"Let's see whom President Iohannis will put in Citu's place. Will he reinstate Citu? If he does put Citu, he will have to go hand in hand with him this time. Iohannis, we have put up to you too much, now you are one step away from being suspended and dismissed. (...) We want a Government for Romanians, not one against Romanians. (...) They gave restrictions against Romanians, then they violated them (...), they organized a giganctic Congress in a closed hall at Romexpo," added Claudiu Tarziu, Agerpres.ro informs.

For his part, AUR co-chair George Simion said the protest was for freedom, for generations to come.

"If we do not overthrow the Government today, tomorrow they will ban any rally, tomorrow they will take away our right to life, so we all gathered here for our freedom. Romanians came from all over the country, police officers came with us, because they don't want to fine the Romanians anymore, medical staff came with us, because they are tired of being given orders by others (...), all social categories are in the street, Romanians from all over who are tired of Florin Citu, Klaus Iohannis, their whole system, we want them down (...), there are by our side farmers who have nowhere to sell their products, there are with us small producers, peasants," said George Simion.

He added that the protest was not just because of the restrictions, but against the entire system that has destroyed Romania for 30 years.

The event in the University Square was initiated by AUR. After protesting in the University Square, the demonstrators marched to Victoriei Square, where other people were already expressing their dissatisfaction with the restrictions imposed by the authorities.