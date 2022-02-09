Cluj-based 'Avram Iancu' Airport to reach two million passengers in 2022

The management of the "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj-Napoca estimates that this year it will reach the level of two million passengers, increasing by approximately 500,000 passengers compared to 2021, but fewer than in 2019.

"We consolidated ourselves as Romania's second airport last year. We are optimistic that we will reach two million passengers, especially since in January 2022 we had a traffic of 107,538 passengers," the director of the Cluj airport, David Ciceo, told a press conference on Wednesday.

In 2019, before the pandemic, the "Avram Iancu" Airport registered 2.9 million passengers, and in 2020 the number decreased more than three times, to 899,311 passengers, Agerpres.ro informs.

In 2021, the upward trend returned, reaching almost 1.5 million passengers.

David Ciceo also said that although 2021 was a difficult year, the results of the Cluj airport were good, as evidenced by the fact that it received the title of the best under 5 million passenger airport in Europe.