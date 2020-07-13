Coastal Black Sea beaches, from Navodari to Vama Veche, monitored by drones

The beaches of Mamaia and Navodari have been monitored, these days, over a length of 12 kilometers with the help of a drone, measurements that will be made along the coast, from Navodari to Vama Veche, and which will help, among other things, to follow the operators on compliance with the legislation in the field, reported on Monday, the Dobrogea-Litoral Water Basin Administration.

According to ABADL, the specialists of the institution carried out a number of eight flights to make photogrammetry measurements in the area of the emersion (dry) beach in Mamaia and Navodari.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV drone) system was used in the mapping activity, which is part of the monitoring infrastructure within the Dobrogea - Litoral river basin, used for the realization of planimeter and topographical maps for the completed project 'Protection and rehabilitation of the southern part of the Romanian Black Sea coast in the area of the municipality of Constanta (Mamaia Sud, Tomis Nord, Tomis Centru and Tomis Sud) and Eforie Nord', as well as for digital land models (DTM), digital surface models (DSM) and orthophotoplans," a press release sent by ABADL reads.

ABADL Director Bogdan Bola noted that the monitoring of beach operators who must comply with certain rules on the use of franchised areas is also envisaged by carrying out these measurements.

According to him, the measurements started with the area Mamaia - Navodari, but will be carried out along the coast, up to Vama Veche. The margin of error of the respective measurements is up to 5 centimeters.