CoD Petrescu: 'In this regional context, Romania must remain an important provider of security and stability'

Romania's Chief of Defence (CoD) Daniel Petrescu said on Thursday that in the current regional context Romania must remain "an important provider of security and stability," urging the land forces to take the initiative on speeding up acquisitions and developing training.

"The current security situation is complex as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine. In this regional context, Romania must remain an important provider of security and stability both in terms of national defence capabilities and in the Euro-Atlantic framework. On a strictly defensive front, it is imperative to approach mission preparation with a new mindset. I am urging the land forces to take the initiative, especially on speeding up army acquisitions and developing training, advancing the provisions of the textbook and plans," Petrescu told a military ceremony celebrating the Day of Romanian Land Forces, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, he called for improved capacity to plan, coordinate and execute courses of action "that will ensure decisive victories in increasingly complicated operational environments."

"The military conflict in the proximity of our country is proving to be an undesirable example of the nature of the conflict, but especially of the way in which combat actions are carried out in the current operational environments. Take a closer look at what is happening in Eastern Europe, estimate the potential developments of a military conflict based on real examples from Ukraine, and adjust your working procedures," said Popescu.