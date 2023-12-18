Code for Romania Association, true source of inspiration, decorated by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis decorated on Monday the Code for Romania Association with the "Merit for the promotion of human rights and social commitment" Order, in the rank of Knight, emphasizing that the organization's representatives are "a true source of inspiration".

The distinction was granted "as a sign of high appreciation for the strong civic commitment, the solidarity shown, the special contribution made to strengthening the capacity and resilience of civil society and to the acceleration of digitization in the public sector, as well as the significant impact of the support provided in the management of humanitarian crises that affected Romania in recent years"

"You started on this path in a limited format, with a lot of courage and with a clear vision: that of producing positive changes in society through technology. You, the Code for Romania team, are a true source of inspiration and demonstrate day by day to the citizens and especially to the young people that change starts from each of us and that the way we get involved represents the Romania of tomorrow," the head of state said at the decoration ceremony organized at the Cotroceni Palace

He praised the association's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and the refugee crisis at the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

"Your activity provides an impetus to the authorities to accelerate the digitization of the entire administrative apparatus. Each line of code you write represents more than a simple algorithm, it is a step in the direction of normality and progress," said Iohannis.

According to him, through Code for Romania, our country becomes "a global center for civic technology".

The distinction offered by the head of state was received by Bogdan Ivanel, co-founder and president of the association, and Olivia Vereha, Code for Romania production director

Ivanel said that 20 members of the association are present at the ceremony, part of a community of over 3,000 Romanians who have been "solving the country's problems through technology" for eight years