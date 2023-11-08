Commissioner Valean: We hope that in December European Council to OK start of accession negotiations for Moldova, Ukraine

The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, welcomed, in an interview for AGERPRES, the fact that on Wednesday the European Commission recommended the start of EU accession negotiations with the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, with the representative of the community executive declaring herself convinced that there would be support from the European Council for the two states to start these negotiations.

Adina Valean mentioned that there are clear guarantees from Chisinau that it will fulfill the remaining recommendations sent by Brussels.

On the other hand, she wanted to note that, in the transport sector, the European Commission proposed a set of measures that integrate the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine into the European transport market, the two countries being now de facto integrated in the European Commission's vision regarding to the development of transport infrastructure.

In the same interview, Valean referred to Romania's future accession to the Schengen area, emphasizing that the EU executive maintains its line of total support and also to help through negotiation attempts. At the same time, the European commissioner wanted to note that there is some tension related to migration in the European Union, a tension that has led to the introduction of border controls in several countries in the Schengen area in recent weeks.

Another topic addressed in the interview was represented by the European Parliament elections in June next year and the stakes of this election for Romania. The European commissioner for transports opined that the things achieved so far by our country within the European Union should also be "counted", achievements that strengthen its competitive role, especially within the European internal market.

"Romania is practically at the moment, especially for the export of grains, sunflower seeds, agricultural products, the most important corridor for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, in the sense that, of course, the Republic of Moldova plays an important role in these corridors of solidarity, there are many routes that pass through the Republic," said Adina Valean.

AGERPRES