Complex communication system to help authorities manage environmental risks, developed by STS

A complex communication and information technology system developed by Special Telecommunications Service (STS) specialists will support central and local public authorities in information and management activities of emergency situations, generated by certain types of risk, reads a press release of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The initiative is carried out through the SIPOCA 596 project "Development of the administrative capacity of the Ministry of Environment regarding the management of emergency situations generated by the specific risks of the ministry and situations regarding the state of the environment", financed through the Administrative Capacity Operational Program 2014-2020.

The interconnection with the National Single System for Emergency Calls 112 (SNUAU) will streamline the activity of the MMAP Dispatch, by incorporating all the specifications resulting from the information activity of central and local public authorities, at the level of all structures with the role of information and alerting, with maximum operativeness in the management of emergency situations generated by the types of risk specific to the ministry: dangerous meteorological phenomena and situations regarding the state of the environment (accidental pollution, radioactivity and air quality).

Run in partnership with STS, starting from December 2019, with an eligible value of 14.4 million RON (over 3 million euros), the project aimed at improving the capacity of MMAP to manage emergency situations generated by dangerous meteorological phenomena and types of risk related to them, where the ministry ensures the support function, as well as the situations regarding the state of the environment.

AGERPRES