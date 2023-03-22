Constanta Port Day in Budapest reaches 15th edition

The Constanta National Company of Sea Ports Administration (CNAPM) organised on Wednesday, in order to promote the potential of the Romanian seaport, the 15th edition of the Constanta Port Day in Budapest.

According to CNAPM, the event in Budapest offers the representatives of the Port of Constanta the opportunity to strengthen their business relations with Hungarian partners, but also to develop new collaborations.

"During the previous editions, the event has become the meeting point of the most important actors in the area in the area of transport, logistics and agribusiness, this edition being attended by over 140 participants, representing 85 companies from Hungary, Croatia and Serbia," reads a press release issued by CNAPM Constanta.

Florin Vizan, general manager of the company, mentioned that the port of Constanta recorded the highest traffic of cargo in recent years last year.

During the talks in Budapest, topics related to the reconfiguration of the Central Asia - Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport routes and the importance of the connection with Polish ports and the Baltic Sea were discussed.

"In the current context, new services can be created and offered to customers and partners in the hinterland, in this case Hungary, which can access new markets through the Port of Constanta," CNAPM Constanta press release reads.

According to the release, special attention is given to initiatives for new regular Ro-Ro lines with the ports of Poti (Georgia) and Karasu (Turkey).

"The Administration of Sea Ports presented recently completed development projects, as well as projects launched for the next period, with aimed at improving the operating conditions in Romanian seaports, for making more efficient the conditions of transit of cargo flows to and from the hinterland served. At the end of the event, B2B meetings took place between the representatives of the companies present, interested in the launch and development of new logistics chains, adapted to the current situation," the CNAPM Constanta press release also mentions.