Constitutional Court finds law on elimination of special pensions of MPs has been adopted in volation of deadlines

The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) on Thursday explained that the law by which the special pensions of MPs were eliminated was adopted in a single day, "in violation of all deadlines," "which is a violation of the adoption procedure as a whole."

According to a press release of the CCR sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the Constitutional Court, as part of the control of laws pending promulgation, with a majority of votes, admitted the constitutionality challenge and found that the Law No. 7/2021 modifying the Law No. 96/2006 on the Statute of Deputies and Senators it is unconstitutional.

CCR also noted the violation of the principle of legal certainty.

More than 70 former MPs have challenge in court the Law No 7/2021 modifying the Law no. 96/2006 on the Statute of Deputies and Senators, which abolished special pensions.

In February 2021, the plenary sitting of Parliament repealed the special pensions of Senators and Deputies. AGERPRES