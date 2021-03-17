 
     
Contracts of over 300 mln lei for educational infrastructure, quality of life and entrepreneurship

cseke attila

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Wednesday 36 new financing contracts through the Regional Operational Program (ROP) 2014 - 2020, in a total amount of over 300 million lei, intended to promote the entrepreneurial spirit, the modernization of some educational institutions and the urban environment.

According to a relevant ministry's release sent to AGERPRES, the total value of the contracts is 308,680,126.13 lei, with 13 of these having as beneficiaries small and medium-sized enterprises, and 23 aimed at investments in educational infrastructure and increasing the quality of life in several localities.

