Coronavirus/Bucharest's Prefecture: 439 people in institutionalized quarantine, 1,367 self-isolated at home

Bucharest's Prefecture announces that, on Monday, at the level of the capital city, as many as 439 people are in institutionalized quarantine and 1,367 self-isolated at home.

"At this moment, other additional accommodation spaces are being identified and verified, in order to ensure a permanent backup," according to a press release of the Bucharest's Prefecture.

As chairman of the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations, Nicoleta Matilda Goleac, the under-prefect of Bucharest exercising the duties of prefect, has ordered "urgent" measures for the prevention and unitary management of the situations generated by coronavirus cases registered in the capital city.

In order to streamline operational actions, the Bucharest Municipality Center for Intervention Coordination and Management (CMBCCI) was operationalized at the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) headquarters. At the same time, at the level of each district city hall and of the CMBCCI, public telephones have been operationalized, which were communicated to the persons in isolation or quarantine, in order to achieve a direct and continuous communication with them, the quoted source mentioned.

As regards self-isolation at home, the Prefecture calls on the persons concerned to strictly observe the recommendations of the authorities, not to leave in any form the domicile during the 14 days, not to receive visitors and not to come in close contact with the persons supplying food or other products to them.

The Prefecture of Bucharest reminds that, according to article 352 of the Criminal Code, the non-observance of the measures regarding the prevention or control of infectious diseases, if it results in the spread of such a disease, is punished with imprisonment from 6 months to 2 years or with a fine.