Coronavirus/INSP (weekly report): In 31 counties, Bucharest - incidence rate over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

Over 35% of all COVID-19 cases were registered last week in Bucharest, Iasi, Bacau, Timisoara and Cluj, in 31 counties and in the city of Bucharest with a cumulative incidence rate over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) states on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the weekly monitoring report based on data reported until October 11, in the week of October 5-11, 35.4% of all cases were registered in Bucharest, Iasi, Bacau, Timisoara and Cluj.

INSP shows that 27.6% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Alba, Arad and Olt.

In 31 counties and the municipality of Bucharest, a cumulative incidence rate was registered over 100 cases / 100,000 inhabitants.

According to INSP data, 1 in 29 cases of coronavirus has been reported to medical personnel.

At the same time, 81.6% of the total deaths due to COVID-19 were in people over 60 years of age, and 60.1% were registered in men.

95.4% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity: cardiovascular disease (69.2%), diabetes (33.7%), neurological disease (22.8%), kidney disease (19.2%), obesity (19.1%), lung diseases (14.1%), neoplasm (11.9%), others (18.6%).

During the same period, 375 outbreaks of coronavirus disease were reported, as follows: medical units - 72; residential centres for children or the elderly - 63; public institutions - 60; production units - 5; education - 40; economic operator - 37; family - 34; sports club - 16; cultural institutions - 2.

An ascending trend was registered in 38 counties and in Bucharest, and only in Vaslui, Satu Mare and Iasi the trend is constant.