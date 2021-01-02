 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus latest/ Daily case tally highest in Ilfov County - 223, Galati, Maramures are next

digi24.ro
covid-19

The areas with the most newly confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases from the previous daily reporting are Ilfov County - 223, and the counties of Galati and Maramures, with 117 and 11 cases, respectively, according to the daily report released on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Bucharest City had only 94 new daily cases confirmed, as to 445 the day before, while the counties of Neamt, Satu Mare and Vrancea had no new cases at all.

Romania's daily tally as of January 2 was 1,194 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, following tests performed nationwide.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.