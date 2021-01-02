Coronavirus latest/ Daily case tally highest in Ilfov County - 223, Galati, Maramures are next

The areas with the most newly confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases from the previous daily reporting are Ilfov County - 223, and the counties of Galati and Maramures, with 117 and 11 cases, respectively, according to the daily report released on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Bucharest City had only 94 new daily cases confirmed, as to 445 the day before, while the counties of Neamt, Satu Mare and Vrancea had no new cases at all.

Romania's daily tally as of January 2 was 1,194 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, following tests performed nationwide.