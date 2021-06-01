Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 241 on almost 26,800 tests run in past 24 hours

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 241 in the last 24 hours following 26,785 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday, agerpres reports.These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.
As of today there were 1,077,978 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 1,040,527 were declared cured.
According to the GCS, 7,914,419 RT-PCR tests and 1,173,496 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 18,062 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (8,630 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,432 on request); as many as 8,723 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.
A total of 112 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.