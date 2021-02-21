 
     
Coronavirus latest/Timis County stays in red high-risk infection zone

Timis County stays in the red high-risk Covid infection zone, with a 14-day cumulative infection rate of 3.99 cases per thousand population, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

Maramures County remains at the tipping point in the yellow low-risk infection zone with a 14-day cumulative infection rate of 2.95 cases per thousand population, while Bucharest City reports today an infection incidence rate of 2.23, slightly higher than Saturday's 2.12 rate.

Another six counties are in the yellow zone (with incidence rates between 1.72 and 2.95) and 33 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand population, with the lowest rates in the counties of Vrancea - 0.44, Harghita - 0.55, Arges - 0.54 and Buzau - 0.58.

