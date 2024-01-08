Costin Iordache, new interim general director of TAROM

Costin Iordache will be the new interim general director of TAROM as of January 9, 2024, the company informed on Monday.
He will replace Bogdan Popescu, who resigned at the end of December 2023, agerpres reports."The Board of Directors of the TAROM airline decided on Friday, January 5, 2024, to appoint Mr. Costin Iordache as interim general director of the company. Costin Iordache is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies, as well as of the Leadership Excellence programme, at the University of Berlin. Mr. Iordache has over 18 years of experience in nationally and internationally renowned companies, such as ABN Amro Bank, Romtelecom or Telekom Group," reads a press release of the national airline operator.
Thus, in making the decision, the members of the Council appreciated both the direct contribution of Costin Iordache to the stabilization of TAROM's activity during his previous mandate as general manager (January - October 2023), as well as the way in which he made the team as financial manager in the new top management structure of TAROM.
According to the sane source, together with the commercial and general manager, Costin Iordache "succeeded in leading the company in an important phase of the restructuring plan, the main objective of which the current mandate continues to aim, following the development of the following stages, with the aim to revitalize and optimize the company's activities,"
The main objective of the management team remains "the implementation of the restructuring plan that will lead to the revitalization of the company and its transformation into a profitable and modern organization, including those stages that previously require approvals from external forums."