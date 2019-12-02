COTAR: Euroins infringes RCA law by imposing internal procedures for employees

The internal procedure that insurance society Euroins imposed on employees breaches the legal provisions in regards to civil liability insurance (RCA) and is gravely affecting the rights and interests of the transporters, the Confederation of Authorized Operators and Transporters of Romania (COTAR) warns through a release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

"In many situations transporters also have the quality of person affected, following traffic events, and our object of activity is transport. We win our bread with new vehicles, and if Euroins refuses to issue finding reports in the legal term while respecting legal provisions, repairs are delayed implicitly, the vehicles being stuck in service until a finding report is issued, by Euroins inspectors. If you call Euroins, you will notice they don't know when the findings can be conducted for a vehicle that can't be transported. This is very grave and we urgently ask the ASF [Financial Supervisory Authority] to take measures. Through the Euroins internal memos not only are legal provisions being breached, but they create obligations not mentioned by law on us, the victims, such as the victims coming only to Euroins centers for the findings report to be drawn up," the COTAR representatives say.According to the quoted source, each person with an insurance claim has the right to freely choose the place to conduct reparations."The only obligations of a claimant in regards to the findings report are those mentioned in art. 18, paragraph 5 of Norm 20/2017, namely to allow access to the RCA insurer to the damaged good and to ensure the necessary conditions for the findings report to be drawn up. The rest of the obligations, so that it is drawn up, are of the RCA insurer. Thus, the RCA insurer is obligated to draw up the findings report in three days time since the damages were notified (art. 18, paragraph 4), and the only obligations of the claimant are those mentioned at paragraph 5 of the same article. Thus, we request, in this way, Euroins representatives respect the law and urgently draw up all findings reports, because hundreds of vehicles are stuck in service centers, unrepaired, and soon we will be forced to protest, because we cannot conduct our activity because of Euroins, which is in breach of the law," the release mentions.COTAR also claims that the sum calculated for compensation is communicated to the claimant verbally, not written, as the law stipulates.Last week, the vicepresident of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), Cristian Rosu, announced the urgent calling of the Euroins leadership following information according to which the insurance company breached the rules.