Court of Account's head: We wish our audit missions to be carried out in real time, in order to be relevant

The Court of Accounts makes reports with a very large number of pages, elaborated in a language sometimes too technical and which present conclusions about what happened two years ago, but it needs to create a report that shows the value created by the state institutions for the life of the citizen, of the communities, said, on Thursday, the President of the Romanian Court of Accounts, Mihai Busuioc.

"That is why, and here I evoke the solution presented in the book I have talked to you about (The End of Accounting, ed. n.), it is necessary to create a report that shows the value created by the state institutions for the life of the citizen, of the communities and useful to the one who accesses it: synthesized and timely information provided. That is why, in the current complicated context, marked by the pandemic and the geopolitical tumult, I started together with my colleagues a programme of modernization, of cultural change in the organization, of diversification, which emphasizes multidisciplinarity, by gradually orienting towards several performance audit missions, by setting up audit teams with various expertise, by orienting the analyses by fields and by producing an annual public report that presents figures and analyses relevant, in due time," Mihai Busuioc said, at the international conference "Romanian Court of Accounts - Digitisation in Audit".

"We want our audit missions to be carried out in real time, in order to be relevant, to strengthen our relationship and collaboration with Parliament and, as the quality of the reports increases, to publish them all. I am aware that the change will not happen at the end of this 5-year period, which will exceed my mandate as president, but I hope that it will be continued by the one who will come in my place. However, a small signal I got this year. A congratulatory letter, of thanks from the Chamber of Deputies, for the way in which the court's annual public report was conceived. It's just a timid start, but it gives us courage. This transformation that I have undertaken will not mean the end of accounting in the Romanian Court of Accounts. But I hope it will be a signal for all the state institutions involved in the specific regulatory area of public accounting, financial reporting, in public control and audit, that a change is needed," said Mihai Busuioc.AGERPRES