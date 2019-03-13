The President of the Romanian Court of Accounts, Mihai Busuioc, accompanied by a delegation of the institution, participated in Jerusalem in the joint conference EUROSAI (European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions) - ASOSAI (Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions), on "Emerging Issues and Emergency Situations".

According to a press release issued on Thursday for AGERPRES, the main topic of the conference focused on the challenges of a global technology-based economy, related to the new challenges of emerging issues, in the context of government incentives for innovation.

In this context, the discussion topics focused on the field of emergency situations from the perspective of disaster management strategy, the fight against terrorist attacks and cyber security threats.

The President of the Court of Accounts also had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Joseph Chaim Shapira, the President of the State Control Officer and the Ombudsman.

"We have noted with interest the obvious progress made by the Supreme Audit Institution of Israel in the specific work carried out, by introducing innovative instruments in the audits carried out, responding to the challenges of a society in constant change compared to the expectations of the citizens," said Mihai Busuioc, who underlined the importance of strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two institutions.

In his turn, President Joseph Chaim Shapira welcomed the openness of the Court of Accounts of Romania to reform and modernization, in consensus with the need for Supreme Audit Institutions to respond to emerging issues and emergency situations.

"The time of traditional audits has gone into an era of digitization, and we have to turn our attention to new horizons. We are happy to consolidate and expand bilateral cooperation between our institutions," said Joseph Chaim Shapira.

At the same time, on the sidelines of the EUROSAI-ASOSAI Joint Conference, the President of the Romanian Court of Accounts was received by the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, at a meeting that brought together senior officials of the Supreme Audit Institutions.

