Court to consider challenge to law on mandatory monthly report of agricultural produce stockpiles

The Constitutional Court of Romania will consider today a challenge filed by the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force (FD) against a law mandating agricultural producers to report their monthly stockpiles of produce.

USR says in a press statement that the mandated reports "will allow interest groups connected to state institutions to get information of a commercial secret nature and make a fortune out of it through price gouging, while Romanian producers will lose their bargaining power."

The Right Force says "in fact, the bill unjustifiably and without objective reasons opens the possibility for government officials to use data and information obtained through an arbitrary restriction of the fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals, seriously affecting economic freedom."

In a plenary session on February 8, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill under which agricultural producers and business operators are mandated to report their monthly stocks of agricultural produce and food products.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is responsible for the application of measures to centralise the reports while observing the confidentiality of data concerning these products and developing a computer system for collecting statistical data reported by agri-food business operators.