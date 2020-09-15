Court unanimously rules out no gov't-Parliament conflict after censure motion tabled in extraordinary session

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) unanimously ruled on Tuesday that there is no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament following the tabling of a motion of censure in a special session, thus ruling against Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's objection.

"The Constitutional Court has unanimously rejected the objection raised by the prime minister and found that there is no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament generated by the way in which Parliament registered and presented their motion of censure. 2MC / August 17, 2020 - "PNL Government - From pandemic to generalised bribery. Wealth in the pockets of the PNL cronies, poverty in the pockets of Romanians,"' according to a CCR press statement released on Tuesday.Two members of the court, agreeing that there is no legal conflict of a constitutional nature, considered that the objection should be rejected exclusively as inadmissible.The court on Monday considered government's request to find out if there is a conflict between the government, on the one hand, and Parliament, on the other hand, "generated by the tabling of a motion of censure in between two ordinary parliamentary sessions with the consequence of convening an extraordinary session exclusively for the presentation of the motion without its debate or a vote on it."