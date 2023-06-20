Courts, prosecutor's offices in Bucharest halt work over amended pension regulations.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal, the Bucharest Courthouse, the Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest Courthouse and the prosecutor's offices with the Bucharest City's district courthouses on Tuesday decided to halt their work indefinitely, told Agerpres.

"The General Assembly of judges of the Bucharest Courthouse, meeting on Tuesday at the call of the chairman of the Bucharest Court, in the presence of 213 judges, unanimously decided that the imminent amendment of the legal provisions that enshrine the special state pension for judges is of the nature of violating independence and affect the constitutional status of the judges," reads a press statement released by the courthouse.

The magistrates also decided by a majority to resort to a form of protest against the course of the legislative process, consisting in postponing all court cases indefinitely starting on June 21, with some exceptions.

The decision to halt work was also taken by the meeting of the general assemblies of the Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest Courthouse and the prosecutor's offices with the Bucharest City's district courthouses.

The magistrates request that the points of view expressed by the entire body of magistrates in the meeting of the general assemblies on May 31 be taken into account in the legislative process of passing legislative changes in the magistrates' pensions.

The General Assembly of the National Anti-Corruption Agency (DNA) decided to initiate a form of protest in case the proposals put forth by the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) and supported by Romania's attorney general regarding the bill on the magistrates' penions will not be considered by the legislature.

It also decided that at a future meeting gradual forms of protest should be established.

Also, the judges and clerks of the Bucharest Court of Appeal would initiate a similar form of protest.