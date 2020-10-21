COVID-19 test centres in Romania report maximum daily capacity of around 35,000 tests

The COVID-19 test centres in Romania have reported a constant value of around 35,000 tests a day, with a possibility to increase depending on organising, the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The testing capacity is said to vary with the number of samples collected, and also with the organisation of the centres.

"The Ministry of Health has asked the 143 test centres to update their test capacity (we are working on such approach). At this moment, the test capacity varies with the number of samples collected, and also with the organisation of the centres (example - several shifts of the medical staff). The maximum capacity reported by the centres as a constant value is around 35,000 tests/day, with a possibility to increase depending on the way of organisation."