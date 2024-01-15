Cow's milk collected by processing plants in Romania, up 6.7pct in first 11 months of 2023 (INS)

In the first 11 months of 2023, Romania's dairy processing plants collected 1.11 million tonnes of cow's milk, up 6.7% y-o-y, show data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The production of butter recorded the highest increase (+1.9%), while the production of soured milk (yogurt, drinkable yogurt, buttermilk and other similar dairy products) had the highest decrease (-4.9%), Agerpress.

The amount of raw milk imported by the processing plants decreased by 24.0% January 1 - November 30, 2023 y-o-y.

In November 2023, the amount of cow's milk collected by the processing plants decreased by 7.5% on a monthly basis. The biggest decrease in production was reported for cheeses (-5.6%), and the biggest increase for butter (+15.3%). The amount of raw milk imported by processing plants increased in November 2023 by 9.9% also on a monthly basis.

INS data also show that, compared with the similar month of the previous year, the amount of cow's milk collected by processing plants in November 2023 decreased by 4.8%. Cheese production was down 2.0%. The biggest increase in production was recorded for butter (+19.4%). The amount of raw milk imported by processing plants increased in November 2023 by 14.4% y-o-y.