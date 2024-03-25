Credit Europe Bank Romania reports 2023 net profit of RON 66.8 million

Credit Europe Bank Romania has reported a 2023 net profit of RON 66.8 million, more than twice as much as in 2022, despite a modest reduction in assets, the bank announced on Monday.

In addition, the revenues of Credit Europe Bank Romania's credit card division - which has contributed to the transformation of the local banking industry over the years through CardAvantaj - amounted to RON 1.6 billion, an increase by 13.5% over 2022.

"Credit Europe Bank Romania made investments in 2023 as well. Our top goal continues to be digitisation. We have released new products on the market, like our digital banking app monet, and we have given merchants in Romania the first opportunity to accept payments in instalments using the Avantaj SoftPOS application. In 2024, we'll keep launching new products and services for our clients, and expanding our retail operations," says Credit Europe Bank Romania CEO, Yakup Çil.

In Romania, Credit Europe Bank provides a wide range of products and services to individuals, SMEs and corporations. Credit Europe Bank has opened a new chapter in digitalization and technology, introducing Apple Pay and Google Pay, launching monet, the new mobile banking app for all clients, as well as the Avantaj SoftPOS application, for merchants. At the same time, the institution's website was relaunched, a new version of the AVANTAJ2go mobile app was released and a new interface of the Internet Banking platform was presented.

A member of the Dutch financial group Credit Europe Bank NV, the Bank has been active since 1993, when it operated as the Industrial and Commercial Credit Bank, becoming Finansbank (in 2000) and then, in 2007, following a rebranding process, receiving the name of Credit Europe Bank Romania.