Cristian Ghinea (MIPE): We continue regionalisation process, European funds are regionalised first

The process of regionalisation continues, said on Tuesday Minister of Investments and European Projects Cristian Ghinea, noting that European funds will be the first to be regionalised and it is an experiment that should be followed by the rest of the administration.

"We are continuing the regionalisation process and today's meeting aimed to find technical solutions to put it into practice, in a way that is as simple as possible and that meets the rigors of the European Commission and the Audit Authority. We want to operationalise the new system as soon as possible. European funds are regionalised first and it is an experiment that should be followed by the rest of the administration," said Cristian Ghinea.

The Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) held a meeting on Tuesday with the Regional Development Agencies and representative organisations of local authorities to agree on details on the decentralisation and management of Regional Operational Programs, informs a ministry press release, Agerpres informs.

According to the quoted source, the preparation of future Operational Programs is a process that takes place during this period in parallel with the completion of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by Lucian Dan Vladescu, President of the Audit Authority, Marius Vasiliu, Secretary of State with MIPE, Adrian-Zsolt Matuz, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), Emil Boc, President of the Association of Romanian Municipalities and the Mayor of Cluj Napoca, Adrian-Ioan Vetea, president of the National Union of County Councils of Romania (UNCJR) and Ionel Chirita, president of the Romanian Cities Association, as well as directors and representatives of the Regional Development Agencies.

Recently, MIPE representatives had a series of meetings, both with the European Commission and with the Audit Authority, on the topic of the operationalisation of the Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) as managing authorities for the Regional Operational Programs, in addition to the mechanism for implementing the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR).

According to the current state of organization of the future structural funds 2021-2027, there would be eight Regional Operational Programs, on each of the eight development regions, instead of a single Program for all, as it has been since 2007 until now.