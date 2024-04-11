Cross-border bridge between Romania and Ukraine over Tisa River to be completed in November

The construction works on the cross-border bridge between Romania and Ukraine over the Tisa River is progressing at a very good pace, so that this project will be completed in November this year, Maramures County public administrator Gabriel Bogdan Stetco informed on Thursday.

"We are talking about an investment of more than 40 million euros, from European funds, very important for the historic Maramures and for our entire county. Once completed, the bridge over the Tisa will open the way to new international trade, which will increase the county's economy and, implicitly, the quality of life of the people of Maramures," said Gabriel Bogdan Stetco.

The site is 37 percent completed and comprises two parallel bridges, two lanes in each direction, 5 drop-off bridges, 2 administrative buildings, pavements, the resistance and foundation part of the control and scanning halls. Access to the border point will be via a roundabout which will be built at the zero point of the bridge.

"The new bridge over the Tisa is not a simple river crossing from one bank to the other, in our case from the Romanian bank to the Ukrainian bank, but we are talking about an entire infrastructure of a border point. The entire site of the bridge over the Tisa is 1.2 kilometres long, from the national road, and includes: access to the border point, customs office, facilities and equipment necessary for carrying out commercial traffic through this point," said Gabriel Bogdan Stetco.

According to him, currently, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border in Sighetu Marmatiei, only people transit takes place on the historical wooden bridge, which has required over time safety works, as the bridge's resistance elements were damaged, which showed the need for a new bridge over the Tisa River.