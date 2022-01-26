CSAT meeting on security situation in extended Black Sea area and on NATO's Eastern Flank

The Supreme Council for the Country's Defense (CSAT), convened by President Klaus Iohannis, meets on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace, to tackle topics related to the security situation in the wider Black Sea area and on NATO's Eastern Flank, the Presidential Administration informs in a release.

Moreover, the CSAT members, who will gather starting with 13:00, will also address the measures regarding the development of capacities to respond to the new challenges of the security environment and the increase of resilience.

Last Friday, January 21, the head of the state met with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance.