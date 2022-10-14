CultMin Romascanu: Keeping Titulescu's memory alive should be an inspiration for political leaders

Keeping the memory of diplomat Nicolae Titulescu alive should be an inspiration for political leaders, in their endeavor to refresh the political class, and Romania needs, more than ever, statesmen for people to look up to with respect, Minister of Culture Lucian Romascanu stated on Friday, told Agerpres.

Attending the international conference called "Nicolae Titulescu - leader of Romanian and European diplomacy," Lucian Romascanu showed that out of the three important pillars of diplomacy - traditional, parliamentary, cultural - the cultural diplomacy now has a key role in opening Romania and any other state to the world, that understands to use this tool, because it has the great merit of addressing "from soul to soul and smoothing the path for what traditional diplomacy must do further."

"Nicolae Titulescu was one of those who, through his solid cultural formation, used this component, too, and let's not forget that he carried out his activity in extremely complicated times. (...) It is vital to understand, Romania needs, more than ever, statesmen for people to look up to with respect. Unfortunately, this is also a well-known aspect and it should not necessarily be interpreted as a political statement, Romania largely fails to produce this type of personalities, and keeping Titulescu's memory alive must be an inspiration for political leaders in their endeavor to refresh the political class. Let us not forget that today, yet again, we are at a turning point of history. A few kilometers from us, an unfair, unjustified conflict is taking place, but which, from the rhetoric of the day, can expand and take on a scale that none of us want. Now, just as back then, when Titulescu made a name for himself by defending national interests, now, as back then, we need diplomats on all three levels to put their talent, patriotism, grace in the service of the country, in order to guard us from the worst and to obtain, in the national interest, what can be obtained in these critical moments," the Minister of Culture stated.

He added that he wishes for the political class to take the example of Nicolae Titulescu.

"Culture is the one which weaves that fine fabric between us and if we see how determinedly Ukrainians defend their country in these moments of crisis, we cannot help but think that the main engine is culture. (...) I wish our political class take the example of Titulescu. We had a Prime Minister, Adrian Nastase, who established museums, who endorsed publications. We want for the cultural dimension of the governing act to retrieve the importance it had in the past. I am glad, at the moment, I'm part of a government which allocated culture the highest budget in years. (...) Titulescu remains a light for all that diplomacy means, but not only. Patriotism is an essential condition to access political dignity, and the example which Titulescu offered us over the years should continue to be an inspiration for us all," Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu conveyed.

The event was organised by the Titulescu European Foundation with the support of Romania's Government, under the aegis of the Romanian Academy and the Foreign Affairs Ministry, within the anniversary programme "Nicolae Titulescu - 140 years since his birth."