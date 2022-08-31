CultMin Romascanu says Romanian language law needed

In a message on August 31, Romanian Language Day, Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu says that language is "primordial binder" that defines us as a nation, adding that "a Romanian language law is needed" to defend the language against words that "taint" it, that "make their way" in current speech.

"Today, we celebrate the primordial binder that defines us as a nation, the Romanian language. It is a day that must be marked as it should be to remember its history, honour its present and guarantee its future in the place where it was placed by the great creators of the Romanian language, A language of great richness, with words that can describe every nuance of the soul, has to be preserved and promoted with all the might of those who have the purpose and the power to reach people, teachers, priests, people of culture, the media and not only," Romascanu wrote in a social media post, told Agerpres.

He added that "unfortunately, we are living in a time when the Romanian language tends to lose its luster, its spoken vocabulary is shrinking, words that tarnish it make their way into current speech."

"This phenomenon must be stopped and the responsibility is ours, everyone's. Should there be a law on the Romanian language? I would say yes... Maybe it's time to restart this discussion in society. Happy Romanian Language Day!," Romascanu also wrote.

Romanian Language Day is celebrated every year on August 31 as a result of a legislative initiative of 2011 voted by the Romanian Parliament under Law no. 53/2013. It was established, symbolically, on the same date as the similar celebration established in 1990 in Moldova under the name "Our Language" to convey the message that the Romanian language is a language spoken not only within the borders of the country, but also beyond them.