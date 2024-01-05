Culture minister announces moratorium to eliminate museum staff salary inequities

Minister of Culture Raluca Turcan announced on Friday that she agreed a moratorium, together with the Culture and Media unions, in order to eliminate the inequities in salaries of museum staff.

"The first meeting this year I had with representatives of the National Federation of Trade Unions in Culture and the Media, Culturmedia, at the Ministry of Culture. We agreed on a Moratorium, until 1 February, so that, following the discussions we will have next week at the Government headquarters, we can identify, by the agreed date, the legal solutions to eliminate the salary inequalities that affect the staff of museums, prestigious accredited institutions," Raluca Turcan said on Facebook.

According to the Minister of Culture, this inequality will be corrected, agerpres reports.

"Just as we have managed in recent months to correct other unfair situations in the salaries of specialists in the cultural sector and even to obtain substantial salary increases from 1 January, we will try, within the Government, to correct this inequity," Raluca Turcan said.The National Federation of Culture and Media Trade Unions "CulturMedia," affiliated to CNS Cartel Alfa, protested against some of the provisions of the Government Emergency Ordinance of 28 December 2023, which would lead to a situation where the salary of an entry-level employee in the museums of the education system would be higher than that of some reputed specialists in museums of great tradition in Romania.