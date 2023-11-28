Culture minister meets in Washington D.C. DoS Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs team

Culture Minister Raluca Turcan, who has been paying a visit to Washington D.C. since Sunday, met Scott Weinhold and his team from the Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, to explore the prospects of partnerships meant to develop the exchange of experience in the culture area.

"We have identified common objectives for action in the legislative and administrative measures for the protection and restoration of movable and immovable cultural heritage, as well as for preventing and combating trafficking in cultural goods. Another subject of priority importance for both nations is resuming the support scheme for the production of audiovisual works in Romania, as American companies have a long history of collaboration with Romanian producers. With the resumption of this programme under the Ministry of Culture, Romania will be back on the map of production destinations, opening the way for closer cooperation and commercial and cultural exchanges in the film industry," Raluca Turcan said in a post on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

The minister says that, together with the colleagues from the Romanian Embassy in Washington, she will continue "to collaborate with the Department of State in these areas of particular importance for cultural diplomacy and strengthening trade ties between our countries in the creative industries."

Raluca Turcan also paid a visit to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, saying that it is "a valuable opportunity to discuss the principles that guide one of the most important cultural centres in the world in a modern approach to the creative industries."

"Today's meeting reaffirmed the strong ties with Romania and laid the foundations for future projects that aim to highlight and promote internationally the artistic and cultural richness of our country, while encouraging permanent exchanges of expertise in creative environments. (...)," Turcan also mentions.

The Romanian minister voiced her conviction that "our common principles of improving access to quality cultural events, bringing the public closer to the creators and recognising the unique artistic and cultural value of Romania provide a solid basis for the continuation of this exceptional cultural collaboration."