Cyber attack on Chamber of Deputies/STS reiterates it does not have authority to administer security of attacked system

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) reiterated on Tuesday evening that it "does not have the authority to administer or ensure cyber security" of the IT system of the Chamber of Deputies.

"In the context of the statements sent today by the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan Ivan, regarding the responsibility of our institution in terms of the cyber attack on the IT system of the Chamber of Deputies, we reiterate the fact that the Special Telecommunications Service has no powers of administration or ensuring the cyber security of the attacked system. In addition, the minister has publicly rectified the fact that STS does not ensure cyber security and does not administer the IT system of the Chamber of Deputies. STS will provide all the necessary support to remedy these types of situations reported to our institution by the beneficiaries of IT&C services", the Special Telecommunications Service informed, agerpres reports.

The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism announced on Tuesday that it had opened a criminal file in connection with the cyber attack on the Chamber of Deputies, in which investigations are being carried out in rem for committing the crimes of illegal access to an IT system, altering the integrity of data computer systems, disrupting the functioning of computer systems and blackmail.

A cyber security breach occurred on Tuesday at the Chamber of Deputies, but there is no request to redeem the data, stated the General Secretariat of this legislative body.The Minister of Research, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, stated that approximately 250 Gigabytes of data were extracted, some personal documents and some data related to the electronic devices of the parliamentarians.