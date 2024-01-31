Cyber-security specialists to attend conference in Bucharest

The Israeli Embassy in Romania is organising today the Improvate/Cyber-Conference, an event that will be attended by officials of Romanian cyber-security institutions and companies.

The conference will bring together executives of six Israeli companies that will present their solutions in the field. Yigal Unna, a former director of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, will be with them in Bucharest.

Among the guests are Reuven Azar - Israeli ambassador to Romania; Mircea Constantin Scheau - cyber-security specialist; Marius Mitrus - adviser at the National Bank of Romania (BNR); Dragos Ionica - cyber-security advisory manager at Deloitte Romania, and Fraga Tariuc - public relations officer at the National Cyber-Security Directorate (DNSC).