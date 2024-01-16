Dacia sells 46,124 vehicles in Romania in 2023

In 2023, the Dacia car manufacturer sold 46,124 vehicles in Romania, up 14.8% from 40,179 units in 2022, according to a Dacia press statement released on Tuesday.

In 2023, the top five best-selling car models in Romania were entirely occupied by the Dacia range.

Topping the sales ranking by model was the Logan - with 14,269 units, up 25% from 2022. In second place is the Duster, with 10,908 units (10,161 vehicles, in 2022), and in the third position is the Sandero, with 9,896 units sold in 2023, up 16.9% from 2022.

With 6,875 units sold, the Spring continued to be the most popular electric model in Romania in 2023, with a market share of over 43% on the segment of full electric vehicles. Released in early 2023, the Spring 65 version, equipped with a new, more powerful engine, made up 49% of the model's sales.

In fifth place in the ranking of the best-selling car models locally, with 4,175 units in 2023, the Jogger established itself as the most popular family vehicle with up to seven seats on the local market, and the Hybrid 140 version, the first full hybrid vehicle manufactured in Romania, accounted for 17% of total sales.

Founded in 1966, Dacia is the most important car manufacturer in Romania, the leader of the local automotive market and the most important exporter, with a significant contribution to Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

A Renault Group brand since 1999, Dacia is present in 44 countries, on four continents, offering robust, reliable vehicles adapted to the needs and lifestyles of a wide range of customers.