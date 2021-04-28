Dan Barna: Accord regarding approach and structure of PNRR, topic of governing coalition reunion

The accord of the approach and structure of the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), which will be presented in Brussels is the main topic of discussion within the governing coalition reunion, the deputy PM Dan Barna said, co-chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS).

Regarding the possibility of the PM to be the one who will negotiate the PNRR with the European Commission and not the minister of European Funds, the leader of USR PLUS said that the PM has a coordinating role, decision which was negotiated and agreed upon in the coalition, because it is necessary for a political support to exist throughout the political level - PM, Minister, President - being about a "very solid and assumed" program by the Romanian establishment.

Regarding the financing of the irrigation program through PNRR, Dan Barna said that the message of the European Commission on this project formula is necessary for additional discussions, which will occur next week.

"The Minister of Agriculture will have a consultation and a presentation regarding the irrigation project with the European Commission, in order to see if it is possible to change this European position," the deputy PM concluded.