Dan Barna: I'm here, I'll stay here and we'll move further together

Dan Barna, who lost the election for the position of leader of USR PLUS after the second round of the internal elections, declared on Saturday, at the party's congress, that he will continue to support the National Bureau team and will stay by Dacian Ciolos in order to take the party further.

"Maybe from the outside it would seem that USR PLUS is going through difficult times these days. It is not true at all. It was a real competition, a natural competition in a living and authentic party. We have a result and that gives us the strength to go further. After each competition, after each result, for those who have been following the life of USR for five years and USR PLUS for two years, we proved that the party was stronger and we moved ahead even more strongly. (...) I'm here, I'll stay here and we'll move forward together. We managed to put together a project to which no one gave a chance and we see these days, and we have seen in these five years, how hard it has been and how much opposition we saw in the old political class, desperate that a fresh air is coming in Romanian politics. I carry on this project, I will support the team of the National Bureau, I am with Dacian Ciolos in the effort to take this party further, because USR PLUS is Romania's true hope," said Barna.

He added that in 2017, when he took over the presidency of USR PLUS, his goal was for this party to be one that matters in the long run for Romanian politics, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I believe now, as I pass on the torch to Dacian Ciolos, that USR PLUS is a party that really matters in Romanian politics and this is our merit. We have taken over a party with 50 branches and 1,000 members, today we are a party with over 1,000 branches and over 50,000 members. We are the only party that has grown in this period and I am very proud to say that in my mandate politics in Romania has been enriched with people who will be the change for the next years," said Barna.