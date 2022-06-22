 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

David Popovici wins men's 100m freestyle world title

F. P.
david popovici

Romanian 17-year-old swimmer David Popovici on Wednesday won the gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle event of the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, dashing off a time of 47.58 seconds.

Frenchman Maxime Grousset was second with 47.64 and Canadian Joshua Liendo Edwards placed third with 47.71 seconds.

David Popovici had managed the best time in the heats - 47.60 sec, as well as in the semifinals, setting a new junior world record of 47.13 sec.

The talented young athlete today wrote a new page of history in Romanian swimming, after winning gold in the 200m freestyle Monday night, with a time of 1 min 43.21 sec - a new junior world record that cut 1.19 seconds off his own record set just a day before.

David Popovici (Dinamo Sports Club), a debutant at the Senior World Championships, brought the first long-course world titles for Romanian men's swimming. So far, Romania had two gold medals won by Tamara Costache (women's 50m freestyle, 1986) and Diana Mocanu (women's 200m backstroke, 2001), but its world tally now improved to four gold, one silver and six bronze medals.

His fellow national Robert Glinta (25) finished 8th in the 100m backstroke event, and will compete in the 50m backstroke, which has the heats and semifinals scheduled for June 24. The final will take place on June 25. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.