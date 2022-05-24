David Saranga, during anniversary of State of Israel: We are celebrating creativity and Jewish people's perseverence

The ambassador of the State of Israel, David Saranga, declared on Tuesday, at the Bucharest National Opera, that the event that marks the 74th anniversary of the State of Israel is actually celebrating "creativity and perseverance of the Jewish people".

"The history of the Jewish people starts thousands of years ago. It is the story of a people of never giving up the desire to return home, to the country of our ancestors. (...) During these years we overcame a road full of challenges, but always with hope within. We became a country of innovation and progress, 'the start-up nation', a global leader, whose scientific discoveries and innovations contribute to a better world. Tonight we are celebrating the creativity and perseverance of the Jewish people," said the head of the diplomatic mission.

The anniversary event included a concert held by a special guest from Israel, artist Yasmin Levy, along with the Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra.

Saranga also said that this concert proves the multicultural spirit of the Jewish people.

"The friendship between Israel and Romania is consolidated (...). Romania is a rich country, with an extraordinary human capital. We are confident that together we can build a bright future," Saranga pointed out.

The diplomat confessed that his term in Romania will come up in a few months, which "had a special place" in his heart.

"Even if I do not have Romanian origins, you opened your home (...), you sat me at your table, you taught me your tradition and shown us once again that the Romanian people is a proud and welcoming people. It is said that you can take someone out of Romania, but you cannot take Romania away from anyone's heart. Thank you, Romania, for everything you have offered!" he added.

Present at the event, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca talked about the "sustainable development model", but also about Israel.

"The State of Israel continues to be a close ally for Romania, with a special status in Romania's approach to the Middle East area," the PM said.

He referred to the measures taken at a government level in regards to countering antisemitism.

"Romania is a regional model that has consolidated its profile in the last years through numerous measures, such as adopting a legislative framework, promoting education about Holocaust, asuming the past, commemorating Holocaust victims," the head of the Executive highlighted.

Nicolae Ciuca mentioned that "important milestones were met in the process of inaugurating the National Museum of Jewish History and Holocaust in Romania, project that benefits from the support of our Israeli friends".

In this sense, he talked about current challenges. "We are going through a difficult and complex period, which reveals, among others, the danger of using historical narratives that distort Holocaust and encourages revisionism or retrograde nationalism. The illegal invasion, unprovoked and unjustified, of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, was presented by the Russian propaganda as denazifying, falsifying history, in order to justify an attack on peace, democracy and international law. Romania has condemned in harsh terms the Russian military aggression in Ukraine and offered its support from the start to the Ukrainian people, those who were forced to leave their country," the PM pointed out. He reminded of the support granted to the Ukrainians following the Romanian-Israeli collaboration.

Furthermore, he announced that "in the near future" there will an inter-governmental meeting.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, referred to "connecting bridges" between Romania and Israel, "created by our native citizens and members of the Jewish community in Romania, and a firm commitment in regards to countering antisemitism, preserving the memory of the Holocaust".AGERPRES