Deca: Systemic change in education can be accomplished only with the support of change beneficiaries

Addressing the Senate plenum at the Government Question Time, Education Minister Ligia Deca said that any "systemic change" in education can only be achieved with the support of those who benefit from these changes, pointing out that she has dedicated the last seven years of her professional career to the education package.

"I am here because ever since the start of my term, I have been paying attention to the public messages of the lawmakers. I am glad to take the floor before you just days after the education package officially entered debate in the Romanian Parliament. (...) This is the project to which I dedicated the last seven years of my professional career. (...) What we tried to bring into debate was inclusive, not politicized education, making possible a future suitable for each of our children, a future that means general culture, qualification, professional identity, values lived and shared in our communities, in other words, a fulfilled life," Ligia Deca said.

In her opinion, a good law respects the rights of every pupil, student, teacher, every employee in the education system, and sets in place the framework for the cultivation of national identity for every Romanian child, regardless of whether they are schooled in the country or in the diaspora.

"We cannot negotiate the right to a sustainable future, just as we cannot negotiate the need for the equal observance of training paths for education. (...) I believe that a good law is the one through which the student is guided, mentored throughout their educational development. (...) From my point of view, the students who study what they like and who feel that they learn at a high school that suits them will become more fulfilled adults. A good law makes sure that every student goes to school regardless of the environment he or she comes from and of their family's income, and this is because the right to education should not be restricted by the financial limitations of the parents," said Deca.

The Education Minister said that a good law can ensure a better life for teachers, as they deserve to be valued and appreciated for the mission they fulfill every day.

"A good law will support the choice of a teaching career for the best of Romania's youth, and I made sure that every teacher will enter the classroom with enough practical training so that they can do well from the first day, for the benefit and for the visible advancement of their students," Deca also declared, pointing out that a good law also draws on the lessons learned in the successive crises of recent years, and that digitization, the use of scientific and technological progress and building resilience become integral parts of education, for "a Romania with a future".

The Education Minister argued that a good law also needs implementation capacity, and that the completion of the parliamentary debate will be "just the beginning of a large-scale transformation process".

"As a country, we will need all the minds and resources we have and who understand that the future belongs to those who trust each other and work honestly together. Because the laws we will debate together are not only good, but also extremely necessary, if we look at all of the system's performance indicators at our disposal," the Education Minister also pointed out. AGERPRES